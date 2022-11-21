France's Macron announces 100 million euro aid package for Moldova

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend the APEC Leader’s Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022.

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a donor conference for Moldova in Paris, announced an additional international aid package worth more than 100 million euros ($103 million)for the eastern European nation.

He said much of that aid would have to be focused on helping Moldova deal with an energy crisis that is the consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9756 euros)