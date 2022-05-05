FPL agreement to place the North Florida Resiliency Connection

FPL reaches an agreement to place the North Florida Resiliency Connection into service in time for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

FPL and Duke Energy Florida have reached an agreement that allows the North Florida Resiliency Connection to remain on track to begin serving customers by the end of July.

State-of-the-art, the storm-hardened transmission line to physically connect FPL’s energy grid to Northwest Florida and help make Florida’s energy grid even more resilient.

The transmission line unlocks approximately $1.5 billion in system benefits from dispatching the company’s generation fleet as a combined system following the consolidation of FPL and the former Gulf Power.

JUNO BEACH, FL (STL.News) Florida Power & Light Company today announced it had reached an agreement with Duke Energy Florida that allows the North Florida Resiliency Connection (NFRC) to remain on track to begin serving customers in time for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

“We are pleased to have resolved all outstanding concerns between FPL and Duke Energy Florida pertaining to the North Florida Resiliency Connection transmission line,” said FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy. “Forecasters are already predicting another active hurricane season, and we know this new, state-of-the-art, storm-hardened transmission line will be an important tool in helping us restore power more quickly whenever severe weather hits.”

Spanning 176 miles from Columbia to Jackson counties, the NFRC will physically connect FPL’s energy grid to Northwest Florida when construction is complete, which is expected by the end of July. In addition to improving day-to-day reliability and enhancing FPL’s storm response, the transmission line unlocks approximately $1.5 billion in system benefits following the consolidated operations of FPL and the former Gulf Power. When the transmission line enters service, FPL will be able to dispatch from, and plan for, a common fleet of power generation resources that are among the cleanest and most fuel-efficient in America.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. FPL has a plan for storm season and prepares year-round. The company encourages customers to have a plan, too. For tips on how customers can prepare their homes and business for storm season, visit FPL.com/Storm.