FPI bond ownership falls to record low

Mumbai: Overseas ownership of Indian sovereign and corporate bonds has fallen to record lows, reflecting the impact of a narrowing yield differential with the US and this year’s double-digit depreciation in the rupee’s value against the dollar.

Of the total investment limits in the general category, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) now own about 17% of corporate bonds and 24.5% of sovereign debt, data from Clearing Corp of India and Bloomberg and compiled by ETIG showed. Such low ownership thresholds were not seen in at least the past 15 years, as per the ETIG analysis. FPIs had exhausted the entire limit on sovereign bond ownership on January 8, 2018. For corporate debt, the limit had reached around 96%.

“The narrowing yield differential and the falling rupee have triggered FPI outflows from local debt securities,” said Ajay Manglunia, MD and head of Investment Grade Group, .

“With surging yields in the US, the UK and other developed economies, the flow is unlikely to return any time soon. This takes away a sizable demand from bonds, which in turn would keep local yields elevated,” Manglunia said. Total corporate bond investment limits are now set at Rs 6.68 lakh crore, showed data from NSDL, a depository.

ET Bureau



International investors had last used up the full limit more than five years ago – on September 4, 2017. “FPI inflows, when they revive, would help keep yields under check in a rising interest rate cycle, reducing the pace of sharp spikes in funding costs,” said Mahendra Jajoo, CIO – fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers. In the past two weeks, the yield differential between US 10-year treasury and India’s benchmark gauge hovered in the range of 3.25-3.32%. Such levels were last seen during June-August, 2009, coinciding with the Lehman Brothers collapse.

“Besides, Indian bonds will have to compete with other emerging markets such as Brazil, where bond yields are higher amid lower inflation and a relatively stable currency,” Jajoo said.

Brazil’s benchmark bond yield offers about 11.85% with its currency gaining 9% against the US dollar this calendar year so far. By contrast, the rupee lost about 10% during the same period, Bloomberg data showed, although the Indian currency fared better in relative terms than the pound and the yen.

The Brazilian central bank has left unchanged its inflation outlook for this year at 5.8%, fuelling expectations that a cycle of rate easing will begin next year.

To be sure, long-term investors, such as insurance companies and pension funds, have helped generate good demand for local bonds. “Volatile global macro conditions and diminished yield differentials lowered the appetite of FPIs,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, director, India Ratings. “India’s inclusion in the global bond index will create room for them. However, local yields need to be recalibrated to regain attractiveness.”

The benchmark bond yield dipped to as much as 7.1% in the second week of September from a high of 7.47% in the fourth week of July amid expectations that Indian bonds would be included in the JP Morgan bond index.

The gauge, however, erased gains after a decision on India’s inclusion was deferred.

