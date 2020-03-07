Fourth Presumptive Positive Case of Novel Coronavirus in New Jersey Friday Evening

Joint Statement from Governor Murphy, Acting Governor Oliver, and Commissioner Persichilli on Fourth Presumptive Positive Case of Novel Coronavirus in New Jersey

Trenton, NJ (STL.News) Friday evening, we identified a fourth presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New Jersey. The individual, a male in his 50s, is hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County. The individual has been hospitalized since March 5.

The presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories and is now being submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing. State and local public health authorities are proceeding with the public health investigation and response activities as if this was a confirmed case and following all infectious disease protocols.

Currently, there is one Person Under Investigation pending testing in the state Public Health Environmental Labs.

For additional information on novel coronavirus, please visit www.nj.gov/health or (800) 222-1222.