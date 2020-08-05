Fourth Defendant Michael Slone Sentenced for Role in Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A Red Fox, Kentucky man, Michael Slone, 43, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, after previously admitting to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to his plea agreement, beginning in November 2017 and continuing through March 12, 2018, Slone conspired with Samantha Collins, 38, Danny Collins, 65, Kevin Quillen, 44, and Sabrina Chaffins, 46, to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Specifically, Slone admitted to traveling to Louisville, on several occasions with a co-conspirator, to purchase pound-level quantities of methamphetamine from a source of supply. Slone would then return to Eastern Kentucky and resell the methamphetamine.

Slone is the fourth co-conspirator to be sentenced. The last co-conspirator, Chaffins, will be sentenced on November 10, 2020. The other co-conspirators have received the following sentences:

Samantha Collins received 184 months in prison and five years of supervised release

Danny Collins received 251 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release

Kevin Quillen received 60 months in prison and four years of supervised release

Under federal law, Slone and his co-conspirators must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Slone will also be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following his release.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge for ATF, Louisville Field Division; Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police; Sheriff Mike Worrell, Letcher County Sheriff, jointly announced the sentences.

The investigation was directed by ATF, Kentucky State Police, and Letcher County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE