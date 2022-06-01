Four Individuals Indicted for Money Laundering Conspiracy

(STL.News) Sunna Sepetu, 35, of Nashua, Nafis Quaye, 45, most recently of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Stella Osabutey, 36, of Worcester, Massachusetts and Samuel Ansah, 31, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, were indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with participating in a conspiracy to commit money laundering, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today. Ansah was also charged with five counts of wire fraud in the indictment.

Quaye and Sepetu were arraigned on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and were released on personal recognizance. Osabutey waived arraignment and Ansah remains at large. Anyone with information about Ansah’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest Homeland Security Investigations field office or U.S. Embassy or consulate.

The indictment, which was unsealed on May 25, 2002, alleges that Ansah, and other unknown individuals, assumed false identities which were then used to establish relationships online with two victims. Through deceptive and false pretenses over many years, Ansah directed the victims to transfer large sums of United States currency to companies controlled by the other defendants who then conducted additional financial transactions designed to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds. According to statements made in court, the victims in this case were victims of elder fraud.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations. The defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. The case is part of the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative, which supports and coordinates the Department’s enforcement and programmatic efforts to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud and scams that target our nation’s older adults. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today