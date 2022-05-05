Four Defendants Sentenced to Distribute Methamphetamine

Four Defendants Sentenced for Involvement in Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in Monroe, Louisiana

(STL.News) John Henry Butler, Jr., 44, of Providence Village, Texas, has been sentenced in the Western District of Louisiana on drug conspiracy charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Butler to 240 months (20 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Butler pleaded guilty December 16, 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Butler, along with three others, were indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021 and charged with a methamphetamine conspiracy in connection with their drug trafficking activities in the Monroe, Louisiana area. Evidence presented in court established that from February through November of 2019, agents conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from one of Butler’s co-defendants.

In November 2019, agents were able to obtain approval from the court to monitor calls on the phone of Darryl Andrea Williams, one of Butler’s co-defendants. Agents were able to intercept phone calls between Williams and Butler concerning the distribution of methamphetamine, along with calls between Williams and the other co-defendants. The other defendants charged in this case and their sentences are as follows:

Darryl Andrea Williams, 60, of Monroe, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 144 months (12 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Travis Dishun Little, 36, of Monroe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 144 months (12 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Jeremy Michael Davis, 37, of Monroe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 196 months (16 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and J. Aaron Crawford.

This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today