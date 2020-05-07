Fort Wayne Woman Jamie Lynn Lantz Sentenced to 70 Months

(STL.News) – Jamie Lynn Lantz, age 39, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady for distribution of fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Lantz was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, on February 25, 2019, a confidential informant (CI) working with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) had contact with Lantz, who offered to sell the CI two ounces of methamphetamine. The CI and a FWPD Narcotics detective met Lantz later that evening at a location in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the CI provided Lantz $1,100.00 to purchase the methamphetamine. Lantz proceeded to meet with the CI and detective at a gas station in Fort Wayne, where she gave the CI a pouch containing two baggies of a crystal substance. The substance was tested and was found to be 55.4 grams of 100% pure crystal methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.

