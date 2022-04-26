Fort Wayne: Mandell D. Strawter Sentenced For Drug Offense

Fort Wayne Man, Mandell D. Strawter Sentenced To 168 Months In Prison For Drug Offense

(STL.News) Mandell D. Strawter, age 30, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced, April 25, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, on his plea of guilty to distributing a controlled substance, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Strawter was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, in February 2019, Strawter distributed heroin. Strawter was determined to be a career offender based on his prior felony convictions for armed robbery and dealing cocaine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

