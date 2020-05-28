Fort Wayne Man Steven Smith Sentenced to 188 months In Prison

(STL.News) – Steven Smith, age 59, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to attempting to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Smith was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to documents presented in this case, in August of 2014, Mr. Smith coordinated a two-kilogram heroin transaction with an undercover employee with the FBI; however, Smith was arrested just prior to the deal. This case is Smith’s fifth conviction for drug dealing, and he was classified at sentencing as a career offender.

“The hard work of FBI special agents and task force officers prevented Smith from distributing massive quantities of dangerous heroin on the streets of Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “We have a great coordinated partnership throughout the Northern District of Indiana and will continue to prosecute those who seek to flood our streets with dangerous and illegal narcotics.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the FBI, Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE