Fort Wayne Man Luis Rodriguez-Solorio Charged in Criminal Complaint

(STL.News) – Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, 22, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged in a criminal complaint with possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon and possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

The affidavit supporting the criminal complaint alleges that on May 28, 2020 police viewed a social media post on an account belonging to Luis Rodriguez-Solorio. The post contained a video showing a man firing a fully automatic pistol. The caption on the video offered the fully automatic Glock pistol for sale. On the evening of May 28, 2020, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rodriguez-Solorio. Rodriguez-Solorio led police on a high-speed pursuit before eventually crashing on the 7400 block of Beaty Avenue in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Rodriguez-Solorio was apprehended and later told police that he had a fully automatic .45 caliber Glock pistol with multiple extended magazines. Rodriguez-Solorio assisted law enforcement in recovering the pistol. Law enforcement confirmed that the pistol is fully automatic and that it is classified as a machinegun under federal law which required that it be registered in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record. A records check revealed that the machinegun was not registered to Rodriguez-Solorio. Additionally, Rodriguez-Solorio is federally prohibited from possessing firearms, as he has previously been convicted of felony burglary of a dwelling.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fort Wayne Police Department with assistance from the Indiana State Police and the Auburn Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.

