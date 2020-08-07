Fort Wayne Man Jimmy L. Faulkner, Jr. Sentenced to 84 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Jimmy L. Faulkner, Jr., age 36, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Faulkner was sentenced to 84 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents presented in this case, in the early hours on September 12, 2018 officers responded to a distress call in Fort Wayne. The officers observed a man, later determined to be Faulkner, waving a firearm in the air. Officers heard a gunshot and took Faulkner into custody. Faulkner admitted possessing and firing a .38/.357 caliber revolver. Faulkner has numerous previous felony convictions in state court (dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of cocaine) and federal court (possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime).

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE