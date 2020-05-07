Fort Wayne Man Henry E. Underwood Charged

(STL.News) – Henry E. Underwood, age 26, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was charged in a criminal complaint, filed yesterday, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents in this case, in December 2019, local police officers were dispatched to a residence after receiving a complaint of vandalism by gunfire. Officers arrived at the location and learned that an individual with the street name “Heezy” was the shooter. “Heezy” also known as Henry E. Underwood was located by police and at that time, police also recovered a firearm matching the description of the gun used by the shooter. Shell casings collected from the scene were identified as being fired from the firearm. A firearm similar to the one recovered by police is displayed in a video which showed two other individuals and Underwood also holding a loaded firearm magazine. Underwoood is a convicted felon, having been sentenced to 4 years in prison for a 2014 conviction for corrupt business practices.

United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch said, “We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the Northern District of Indiana. This case is an excellent example of our coordination with ATF in partnership with the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a Criminal Complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fort Wayne Police Department with the assistance of the Indiana State Police Forensic Lab. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

