Fort Wayne Man Edwin Calligan Sentenced to Over 17 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Edwin Calligan, age 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his conviction by a jury in January 2020 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, importing a detectible amount of 5F-ADB (synthetic cannabinoid) into the United States and attempted possession with intent to distribute 5F-ADB, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Calligan was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents presented in this case, in June of 2017, a federal search warrant was executed at Calligan’s residence in Fort Wayne where a firearm was found in addition to ammunition. Calligan has prior felony convictions for Attempted Murder and Criminal Reckleness, that prohibit him from legally possessing a firearm or ammunition. Over the course of the investigation, several parcels were seized by Custom Border Protection, which contained the illegal substance, 5f-ADB that been imported from China/Hong Kong.

“Due to his extensive criminal history, Mr. Calligan was sentenced to a significant prison sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “This type of sentence should send a message, that if you have a long violent criminal history and are still involved in criminal dealings, you will be held accountable. We have a strong coordinated team of law enforcement professionals that will find, arrest and prosecute you.”

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and United States Custom and Border Protection, with the assistance of United States Postal Inspection Service, Allen County Drug Task Force, Allen County SWAT team, and the Indiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.

