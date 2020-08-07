Fort Wayne Man Charles R. Byers Sentenced to 150 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Charles R. Byers, age 45, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty following his plea of guilty to possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine along with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Byers was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents presented in this case, in November of 2018, Byers, who had been convicted of multiple crimes since 1995, including various felony convictions, was charged in this case after being found to be in possession of a firearm and multiple grams of methamphetamine in the high crime area of Coliseum Boulevard and Interstate 69. The methamphetamine was packaged and intended for distribution.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.

