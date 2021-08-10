Fort Washakie: Victor Ynostrosa Sentenced In Shooting Case

Fort Washakie Man, Victor Ynostrosa Sentenced In Shooting Case

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that VICTOR YNOSTROSA, age 21, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assaulting an individual with a firearm, resulting in serious bodily injury. Ynostrosa received a sentence of 30 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release with special conditions. He was also ordered to pay $26,557.28 in restitution and a $100 special assessment fee.

On December 10, 2020, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wind River Police Department was dispatched to a reported shooting in Fort Washakie. Upon arrival, the officer witnessed a young man with a bullet wound who was described to be Ynostrosa’s cousin. After a night of heavy drinking with his sister and cousin, the three began arguing and an altercation ensued. Ynostrosa brandished a .22 caliber firearm and shot his cousin in the upper torso, which missed his heart but hit his aorta. The victim was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries where he underwent surgery. Ynostrosa was located a short time later and arrested.

“These types of cases must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law to provide justice for the victim and reassure the public that we hold any person who risks the lives of others accountable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray. “This was an unfortunate event but one that was preventable. It is never a good idea to mix alcohol and firearms.”

“Mr. Ynostrosa’s use of a weapon while intoxicated seriously endangered the life of another individual and the community at large. Today’s sentence sends a message that the FBI and our federal, tribal and local partners will serve justice on those who choose to put the lives of our citizens at risk,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “FBI Denver thanks the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Wind River Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their diligence in this investigation.”

This crime was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Wind River Police Department. Ynostrosa was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kerry Jacobson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today