Fort Washakie: Darwin James Brown Charged With Assault

Fort Washakie Man, Darwin James Brown Charged With Assault By Strangulation

(STL.News) United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that DARWIN JAMES BROWN, 56, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was charged with assault by strangulation. Brown appeared for an arraignment hearing on April 5, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for June 6, 2022.

Brown faces up to 10?years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today