Fort Pierce Man Mark Valeo Claims $1 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mark Valeo, 58, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Valeo purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 4967 South U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

