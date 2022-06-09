Fort Pierce: Lil Polo Da Don Sentenced for Gun Possession

Fort Pierce Rap Artist Lil Polo Da Don Sentenced to Prison for Gun Possession

(STL.News) Ronell Bernard Bryant III, 28, of Fort Pierce, Florida was sentenced Monday to 37 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, after having been convicted at trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the court record, including evidence presented at trial, on July 9, 2020, law enforcement officers located a model FN Five-seveN pistol in the trunk of a car being driven by Bryant. The pistol was surrounded by other property belonging to Bryant. Agents located the gun case and ammunition for the pistol in the bedroom of the house where Bryant had parked. Agents also later located images depicting Bryant in possession of the same FN Five-seveN pistol. Bryant is a South Florida rap artist who goes by the stage name Lil Polo Da Don.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Ken J. Mascara, Sheriff, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, and Christopher A. Robinson, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Division, announced the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel E. Funk and Christopher Hudock prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Zloch is handling asset forfeiture.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today