Fort Myers, FL; Fort Myers Drug Trafficker Edgar Vazquez Convicted By Federal Jury | USAO-MDFL

(STL.News) – A federal jury has found Edgar Vazquez (35, Fort Myers) guilty of possessing with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Vazquez faces a minimum mandatory term of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 14, 2020.

Vazquez had been indicted on May 22, 2019.

According to evidence presented at trial, on September 18, 2018, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and special agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than one kilogram of cocaine, cash, and a loaded firearm from Vazquez’s residence and his vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Simon R. Eth and David P. Sullivan.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE