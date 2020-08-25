Fort Lauderdale Woman Morgan Gremelsbacker Claims $300,000 Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Morgan Gremelsbacker, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed the $300,000 jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on July 21, 2020, after mailing in her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Gremelsbacker chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $267,197.55. She purchased her jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY with Combo Quick Pick ticket from Sunshine, located at 4051 Stirling Road in Davie. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The next JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing will be held tonight, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $300,000 jackpot. JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and on the Lottery’s YouTube channel. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

For $1, JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked. Jackpots start at $500,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.

