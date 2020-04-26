Fort Hancock US Border Patrol Agents Take Down Drug Smugglers

FORT HANCOCK, TX (STL.News) United States Border Patrol agents patrolling east of Fort Hancock stopped a group of smugglers from introducing their illegal narcotics into the country.

Border Patrol agents from the Fort Hancock station detected an illegal entry made by three suspects crossing through a remote area of the desert on the afternoon of April 23, 2020. Using their true and tested tracking skills, agents were able to close in on the individuals. A thorough search of the area by agents led to the apprehension of two of the subjects while the third suspect managed to make it back across the border to Mexico.

Agents continued to search the area and, utilizing the assistance of a Border Patrol canine, recovered three large bundles of marijuana with an approximate weight of 150 pounds. The drugs and subjects were turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Department for prosecution.

“I am proud of our skilled and dedicated agents who persevere through any challenge to stop illegal activity. Even in these desolate areas, EL Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are working tirelessly to protect our nation.” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol work in remote areas across the southwest to disrupt smuggling operations that threaten the safety of the United States. Their vigilance is key to keeping dangerous drugs out of the neighborhoods and communities where they live and work.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling (800) 635-2509.