Fort Hall: Curtis Moon Sentenced for Failing to Register

Fort Hall Man, Montey Curtis Moon Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

POCATELLO (STL.News) A Fort Hall man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Montey Curtis Moon, 46, of Fort Hall, admitted that he was convicted of rape in Bannock County, in 1996. As result of his conviction, he had to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

On multiple occasions in 2018, Moon was informed of his requirement to register or update his sex offender registration while living on the Fort Hall Reservation. After those warnings, Moon lived on the Fort Hall Reservation from August 21, 2020, until October 8, 2020. While living there, Moon did not register with the Idaho Sex Offender Registry. When interviewed, Moon admitted he knew he had to register and did not.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Fort Hall Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, which led to charges. “SORNA is a crucial public safety measure,” said Gonzalez. “These regulations further the Department’s goal of ensuring that convicted sex offenders are accounted for under the law. The regulations enhance the enforcement of registration and notification across the country and ensure that information about sex offenders in the community is available to law enforcement and the public,” he concluded.

Montey Curtis Moon was prosecuted for a violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) passed by Congress in 2006. The Act requires sex offenders to register and keep their registration current in each jurisdiction where they reside. Violations of SORNA can be prosecuted in federal court.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today