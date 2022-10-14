Formula One Files 8 Trademarks for ‘F1’ Covering Wide Range of Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Products

Formula One has filed eight trademark applications covering a wide range of cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse products and services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Formula One Getting Deep Into Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse

Formula One filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Oct. 5 indicating its plans involving a wide range of cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse products and services.

A USPTO-licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis, detailed in a tweet Monday:

Formula One has filed 8 trademarks for ‘F1’ covering: Cryptocurrency + NFTs, NFT + Crypto marketplaces, Retail stores for virtual goods, Blockchain financial transactions, Cryptocurrency trading + mining … and more.

The trademark serial numbers are 97620234, 97620226, 97620223, 97620220, 97620218, 97620213, 97620210, and 97620208. The applications were filed by Formula One Licensing B.V., a Netherland-based company of the Formula One Group which claims ownership of the trademarks related to Formula One and the F1 logo.

Formula 1 is the world’s largest annual global sporting event, racing in 22 countries across five continents. “We have over half a billion passionate fans supporting the world’s best drivers and constructors,” its website claims.

In February, South Florida Motorsports (SFM), a Formula 1 affiliate organization, announced Crypto.com as the official title partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. However, Ad Age reported last week that Crypto.com has been “downsizing its marketing deals and headcount in the wake of crypto winter,” which could affect the crypto firm’s plans with Formula One.

Crypto.com became the inaugural global partner of Formula One’s Sprint series for 2021 in June last year. Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said at the time: “We are pleased to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family, as we continue to attract progressive global brands anchored in performance and innovation.”

What do you think about Formula One filing eight trademark applications covering a wide range of cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse products and services? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Helms A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.