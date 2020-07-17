Former Waterloo Teacher Anthony Dehl Sentenced to Eight Months’ Imprisonment for Fraud

(STL.News) – A former Waterloo teacher was sentenced today to 8 months in federal prison. Defendant is to serve 4 months in BOP facility and 4 months in home confinement.

Anthony Dehl, age 59, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea to wire fraud.

In a plea agreement, Dehl admitted that from 2014 to 2019, he defrauded the Waterloo Education Association (WEA) out of $54,254.07. He withdrew most of the money at a local casino. At the time of the fraud, Dehl was the treasurer of the WEA and concealed his scheme by submitting false treasurer reports and other yearly reports to the organization.

Dehl was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Dehl was sentenced to 8 months’ imprisonment and fined $4,000. Dehl was ordered to make $54,254.07 in restitution to the WEA and defendant paid his restitution in full. Defendant must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Dehl was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on August 3, 2020.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew J. Cole and investigated by FBI and the Iowa State Auditor’s Office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE