Former Vice President Debra Kay Converse Sentenced For Embezzling $100,000+ from Bank

(STL.News) – A former vice president of the First National Bank of Harveyville, Kan., was sentenced today to four months home confinement, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today. In addition, she was ordered to pay restitution of approximately $107,175.

Debra Kay Converse, 60, Harveyville, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement. In her plea agreement, Converse admitted that in April 2019 the president of First National Bank reported to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff that he believed Converse had embezzled from the bank while she was vice president. The bank’s investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software. On March 29, 2019, Converse resigned from the bank and the bank initiated an audit. The bank also learned that Converse, while serving as City Treasurer for Harveyville wrote $5,700 in checks payable to First National Bank for processing residents’ utility payments. Rather than crediting the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks.

