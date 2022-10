© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – Suella Braverman, the former British home secretary who resigned the day before Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down, has endorsed Rishi Sunak to be prime minister, she said in a Telegraph article published on Sunday.