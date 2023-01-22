FORMER TSA OFFICER PLEADS GUILTY TO ALTERING DOCUMENTS

St. Thomas, VI – United States Attorney Delia L. announced today that Cleon Otto, Jr., 35, of St. Thomas, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of altering official documents.

According to court records, on July 9, 2022, Otto, then an employee of the Transportation Security Administration and a member of the Virgin Islands National Guards, electronically placed the authorized signature of a National Guards employee on official documents requesting military leave when no such leave was authorized. Otto faces a maximum term of one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100.00.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Everard E. Potter.