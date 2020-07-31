Former Prison Guard Addie Isaac Reid Indicted For Trying To Smuggle Contraband Into Dauphin County Prison

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a former Dauphin County Prison guard, Addie Isaac Reid, age 24, of Harrisburg, PA, was indicted on July 2, 2020, for bribery related to trying to smuggle a cellular telephone into Dauphin County Prison for inmates. At the time, Reid was a prison guard at the facility. The case was unsealed following Reid’s initial appearance before United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that between August and September 2019, Reid used a cellular telephone to arrange for a meeting where he could receive a bribe. Reid then met with an undercover officer where he accepted a bribe to smuggle a cellular telephone into Dauphin County Prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of Dauphin County Prison and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

