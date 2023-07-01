Former Police Officer – Dylan Hudson – Convicted

Federal Jury Convicts Former Louisiana Police Officer Dylan Hudson of Civil Rights Violation for Using Dangerous Weapons to Assault a Non-Violent Loitering Suspect.

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) After a four-day trial, a federal jury convicted a former Louisiana police officer, Dylan Hudson, on one charge of deprivation of rights under color of law for assaulting a non-violent loitering suspect.

The evidence at trial established that Dylan Hudson, 36, physically assaulted a loitering suspect during a daytime arrest in Shreveport, Louisiana. During the arrest, the defendant repeatedly struck the suspect in the head and face. The conduct described during the trial and played for the jury on video from police dashboard cameras included several applications of potentially deadly force. The defendant struck the suspect in the head with a loaded pistol, tased him at the base of the skull, and kicked him in the face. The defendant’s fellow officers testified that the loitering suspect was non-violent throughout the entire arrest and that the defendant’s repeated violations of training and policy created a danger not only to the suspect but to others as well.

“This defendant’s conduct, captured on video, was appalling,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When an officer so grievously abuses the authority entrusted to him by his community, the Justice Department will respond with the full force of the law.”

“Dylan Hudson’s conduct during this incident was unacceptable, and he does not deserve the honor of wearing the badge. I hope the victim, our Shreveport community, and even the Shreveport Police Department can now begin to heal from Hudson’s unlawful conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana. “This is the first trial resulting in a guilty verdict that we have ever had in the history of this district where the defendant was a member of the Shreveport Police Department. This administration is committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting unjustified use of force incidents to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Mr. Hudson’s despicable actions have no place in law enforcement,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. “The FBI and its partners are dedicated to protecting the public from individuals who misuse the trust and authority of the badge.”

The maximum penalty for the charged crime is 10 years of imprisonment. Sentencing is scheduled for October 26, 2023.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke, U.S. Attorney Brown, and Special Agent in Charge Williams made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Mudrick for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice