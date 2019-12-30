Former Office Manager Katherine S. Dyson Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzling Over One Million Dollars from a Local Business

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Katherine S. Dyson, age 65, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, to 42 months in federal prison following her wire fraud conviction. The Court further sentenced Dyson to 2 years of supervised release following her term of imprisonment and ordered her to pay a total of $1,232,075 in restitution to the victims. In imposing sentence, the Court recognized the negative impact of the defendant’s conduct on the victims and remarked that she had embezzled a staggering amount of money.

According to admissions made as part of her guilty plea, Dyson was employed by Mattress Direct as the Office Manager of corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As Office Manager, she had administrative access to the company’s financial software. Between June of 2012 and December of 2018, she fraudulently diverted over $1.2 million for her own personal use and benefit through approximately 364 checking transactions. As part of her wire fraud scheme, Dyson prepared and printed company checks in QuickBooks made payable to herself and another individual, in amounts ranging between $1,500 and $4,000. She would then forge the company Treasurer’s signature and deposit the checks into a bank account that she controlled with another individual. After depositing the checks, Dyson would gain control over the funds and spend them on various personal expenses, items and recreational activities.

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “This type of crime has detrimental effects on unsuspecting businesses, business owners, and their honest, hard-working employees. Those who steal from their employers and violate their trust will be pursued aggressively. This result sends the signal that our office will use every resource available to investigate and prosecute those who commit these types of crime. I want to commend our prosecutor and the FBI for their diligent work in obtaining this conviction and sentence.”

“Katherine S. Dyson’s greed depleted her employer, Mattress Direct, of approximately $1.2 million for personal gain. The FBI takes a proactive approach to identify perpetrators involved in these crimes and will continue to investigate them to the fullest extent of the law,” stated Bryan Vorndran, FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge. “I commend the hard work and dedication put forth by the investigative team and prosecutor to bring this case to justice.”

This matter is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Dippel, who also serves as Deputy Criminal Chief.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE