Former North Carolina man Devinare Antwan Parker charged with possessing destructive device for bringing improvised firearm to protest

(STL.News) – A former North Carolina man who struck a Seattle Police Officer with a large can and threatened to kill all police, is now charged federally with possession of a destructive device for the improvised gun he brought to a Seattle protest, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. Devinare Antwan Parker, 25, was arrested Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, after he threw a 16-ounce can of beer through the window of a Seattle Police car, striking an officer in the face. When placed under arrest, PARKER possessed an improvised firearm capable of firing shotgun shells.

“This defendant came to a protest armed with a device that could have proved fatal not only to police, but to peaceful protestors in the area,” said U.S. Attorney Moran. “We will use our federal authority where appropriate to remove such threats from our community, so that people can safely exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and honor the memory of George Floyd.”

PARKER is in state custody and will be scheduled for his first appearance in federal court when the state charges are resolved.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, two Seattle Police Officers were driving their marked patrol car north on Third Avenue near Benaroya Hall when PARKER threw a 16-ounce can of Bud Light Ice through the passenger window striking one of the officers in the face. PARKER was placed under arrest for third degree assault. When PARKER was searched, officers found an improvised firearm constructed of two pieces of pipe and a firing pin with a laser pointer/ flashlight attached to the side. PARKER carried several shotgun shells that fit the device.

As he was being arrested PARKER allegedly shouted at the officers that he brought the weapon to the protest to shoot and kill police officers.

The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Possession of a destructive device is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin H. Becker.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE