Former Navy Depot Supervisor Jared Bishop Heisey Indicted For Abusive Sexual Contact And Physical Assault

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jared Bishop Heisey, age 30, of Etters, Pennsylvania, was indicted on July 1, 2020, for abusive sexual contact without consent and simple assault.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Heisey, former supervisor at the Distribution Defense Logistics Agency on Naval Services Activity in Mechanicsburg, engaged in unwanted sexual contact in July, August, and November 2019, of an employee of the United States Government while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties.

The case was investigated by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime Keating.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each Sexual Abuse charge is two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The maximum penalty under federal law the Simple Assault charge is one year of imprisonment and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant

