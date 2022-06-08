Former Legislator Found Guilty of Theft of Government Funds and Honest Services Wire Fraud

(STL.News) After a six-day jury trial, former legislator Nestor Alonso-Vega was found guilty of nine counts of Federal Funds Theft, Kickbacks; and Honest Services Wire Fraud, announced United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow. United States District Court Chief Judge Raúl Arias-Marxuach presided over the trial. The FBI was in charge of the investigation.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between April 2018 and September 2020, Nestor Alonso-Vega authorized several salary adjustments for his assistant. It was agreed that his assistant would kickback to Alonso-Vega half of the total amount of the pay raise, split between each pay day. The defendant received more than $40,000.

It was further alleged that the assistant, who testified during the trial, used a variety of means to transfer the kickbacks to Alonso-Vega. For example, he used ATH Móvil, made withdrawals around the time he received his paycheck and paid Alonso-Vega in cash, and, at times, made payments to Alonso-Vega’s Home Depot account.

“We continue to see the results of our efforts fighting public corruption,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow. “My office will continue to diligently investigate and prosecute public corruption schemes to protect the public and hold those involved accountable for their actions.”

“Public Corruption is and will continue to be a top priority for the FBI and verdict is a result of that commitment.” – said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office, Joseph González. “I’d like to thank the US Attorney’s Office for being a strong partner in this commitment and urge those who might still need to come forward with information regarding these schemes, to do so. Our lines and doors are always open, and it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Anderson prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by FBI Special Agent Juan Carlos López of the San Juan Field Office.

