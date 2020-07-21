Former Legislative Hall Employee Dawn Hill Charged With Felony Theft

(STL.News) – A Kent County grand jury Monday charged Dawn Hill, former employee of the Controller General’s Office, with two felonies arising from a scheme that deprived a retiring Legislative Hall employee from a farewell vacation overseas.

The grand jury charged Hill with one count of Felony theft over $1,500 with a victim over the age of 62 years old and one count of Felony Issuing a Bad Check over $1,500.

“Crimes committed by public servants attack the core of our public’s trust, and holding those individuals accountable is the best way to restore that faith,” said AG Jennings. “This is why the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust was created, and stands as an example of what it does each day to ensure that nobody is above the law. From the Delaware State Police to the legislative leaders who reported the allegations to the prosecutors who brought the case, I’m proud of the collaboration to seek justice for the victim and am grateful to everyone whose efforts helped secure this indictment.”

The charges pertain to the theft of personal funds raised by various elected officials including State Representatives, State Senators, and the Governor, among others as a retirement gift for a longtime Senate employee. The indictment alleges that the money was collected by Ms. Hill and deposited into her bank account. The victim did not receive the collected money. It is alleged that Ms. Hill had misappropriated the funds for herself for over a year. In an attempt at restitution, it is alleged that Ms. Hill wrote a check to the victim for $2,790 on her personal account, which had been closed for over nine months.

The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust built this case with Delaware State Police’s Financial Crimes Unit. Deputy Attorney General David Skoranski secured the indictment for the DOJ.

