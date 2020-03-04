Former Knox County Magistrate Jerry Cox Sentenced to 18 Months for Selling Controlled Substances

(STL.News) – A Flat Lick, Kentucky man, Jerry Cox, 70, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 18 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, for distributing hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.

Cox previously admitted that, on two separate occasions in April 2018, he sold oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, from both his residence and business in Knox County. Cox pleaded guilty in September 2019. In addition to his prison sentence, Cox will serve six months of home detention.

Under federal law, Cox must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for two years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Brett R. Pritts, Acting Special Agent in Charge for DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Rodney Brewer, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE