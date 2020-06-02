Former Groton Postmaster Adam Lavertue Sentenced for Stealing Government Funds

(STL.News) – A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $7,000 in government money.

Adam Lavertue, 37, of Dracut, was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to two years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and ordered to pay restitution to the USPS. In March 2020, Lavertue pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and theft of public money, property or records.

Lavertue began working the USPS in April 2008 and became Postmaster of the Groton Post Office in June 2015. In this role, Lavertue performed a variety of managerial and administrative tasks to facilitate the daily operations of the Post Office, including maintaining the facility’s operational functions, handling customer transactions and managing mail clerks and delivery staff. In February 2017, Lavertue began using the purchase charge card issued to the Groton Post Office to make over $500 in personal purchases, including food, beverages and tobacco products. Additionally, Lavertue used Post Office Voyager cards, which are used by USPS mail couriers to fuel the official USPS delivery vehicles, to fuel his personally owned vehicle, charging over $5,000 in fuel. Lavertue also stole over $1,000 in cash from his assigned cash register drawer and reserve at the Groton Post Office. Lavertue’s scheme cost the USPS approximately $7,000.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Postal Service Inspector General; and Joseph W. Cronin, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia M. Carris of Lelling’s Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.

