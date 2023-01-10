Former FTX Director of Engineering Under Scrutiny by US Law Enforcement, Alleged Proffer Sessions Held With Prosecutors in New York

U.S. law enforcement officials are reportedly scrutinizing Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at FTX, according to a report citing people familiar with the matter. Another report, published on Jan. 10, 2023, details that Singh met with federal prosecutors at an alleged proffer session held at the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. Furthermore, federal prosecutors have disclosed that the investigation into alleged fraud at FTX and involving Sam Bankman-Fried is so expansive that the prosecutor’s office in the Southern District of New York could exhaust all of its resources.

Former FTX Director Nishad Singh Under Investigation by SDNY Prosecutors, Possible Cooperation Could Leave SBF Isolated

Five days ago, a report detailed that Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at FTX, was on the radar of U.S. law enforcement officials from the Southern District of New York (SDNY). The information was disclosed by “people familiar with the matter” and Singh’s activities in recent times have been unknown.

What is known about the former FTX director of engineering is that he donated $9.3 million to Democratic political candidates since 2020. Singh allegedly contributed code to the FTX platform and bankruptcy documents detail Singh borrowed $543 million from Alameda Research before the businesses collapsed.

On Tuesday, another report published by Bloomberg detailed that Singh has been seen in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) region and has held proffer sessions with local law enforcement. Oftentimes, proffer sessions are meant to allow defendants or suspects to reduce or absolve their criminal exposure.

However, they don’t always work out for the individual and after a proffer session is all said and done, a participant can still be charged with the same criminal offenses. Singh’s alleged meetings were also documented and disclosed by “people familiar with the matter.”

Bloomberg’s Ava Benny-Morrison detailed that if Singh is cooperating in the same fashion as FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, it could leave SBF’s Sam Bankman-Fried “increasingly isolated.” Benny-Morrison reached out to the prosecutor’s office in the Southern District of New York and Singh’s lawyer, Andrew D. Goldstein, and both offices “declined to comment.”

In addition to the alleged proffer sessions with Singh and SDNY prosecutors, Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino detailed this week that prosecutors complained that resources may be exhausted in the fraud investigation involving FTX and SBF.

“Prosecutors are telling lawyers connected to [the Sam Bankman-Fried] fraud investigation the case is so sprawling that it could exhaust resources of the Southern District since it includes potential bribery, campaign contribution violations, market manipulation on top of theft [and] fraud,” Gasparino wrote on Monday. Quite a few individuals joked about the government’s situation and others mocked SBF. “Exhausting resources is what SBF seems to be best at,” one individual jokingly remarked.

