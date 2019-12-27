Former Dojo Pizza Owner Loren “Sensei” Copp Sentenced to 65 Years for Federal Child Sex Acts

(STL.News) – Loren “Sensei” Copp, 50, former owner of Dojo Pizza located at 4601 Morganford Road, St. Louis, MO, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for production and attempted production of child pornography; possession of child pornography; and the use of interstate facilities to persuade or coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity. Copp appeared today before U.S. District Court Judge Audrey Fleissig who also ordered restitution in the amount of $294,000.

In December 2018, Copp was convicted of eight counts of child sexual exploitation and enticement involving four victims.

According to testimony presented at trial, for several years defendant Copp groomed and sexually abused two minor females who had been in his custody since 2009. The grooming process began when defendant Copp began touching the victims’ buttocks while playing “the butt game,” which then led to him touching their vaginas and breasts. Eventually, Copp began raping both girls, and he would record the sex acts with a cell phone or video recorder. While at the Dojo Pizza property, Copp would rape each girl multiple times a week, and while there he took pornographic pictures of one victim’s genitals and breasts. Copp would also watch pornography with one of the victims in his office at the Dojo Pizza property.

During trial, there was also evidence of Facebook chats between three minor female victims and a Facebook account utilized by Copp, which purported to be used by a 13 year-old named “Chrissy.” The Facebook account depicted a facial image of a minor female for the profile picture, and this same Facebook profile picture of “Chrissy” was found on Copp’s computer, along with multiple pornographic images of the three victims that were sent to the “Chrissy” Facebook account. Additionally, within the Facebook chats between “Chrissy” and the minor victims, there were multiple references to sexual activity and/or sexually explicit conduct occurring between the victims, as well as one particular victim and Copp. Also, there were coercive and deceptive emails sent from a Yahoo email account directed towards one minor victim, which were between Copp’s Gmail account and the Yahoo account. The majority of the Yahoo emails were sent from the same IP address attached to emails sent/received from Copp’s Gmail account. The subscriber information and backup emails used for the “Chrissy” Facebook account, as well as the Yahoo email account, were linked to Copp.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Regional Computer Crime Education and Enforcement Group (RCCEEG) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), investigated the case.

