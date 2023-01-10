Former Doctor Convicted of Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances

A federal jury convicted a doctor formerly licensed in Ohio today for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Some patients were prescribed high doses of medication without justification despite their addictions, which were known to Flynn and which placed them at risk for overdose or death. Others were prescribed medication in dosages, or in combinations, that were outside the course of professional practice. Flynn previously surrendered her DEA registration to prescribe controlled substances, and her medical license was revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio in January 2021.

Flynn was convicted in the Southern District of Ohio of eight counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been set. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio; Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the DEA Detroit Division; and Special Agent in Charge Mario M. Pinto of the Department of Health and Human Service Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) made the announcement.

The DEA, FBI, HHS-OIG, Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and Ohio Board of Pharmacy investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Christopher Jason and Maryam Adeyola of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid (ARPO) Strike Force. Since its inception in late 2018, ARPO has partnered with federal and state law enforcement agencies and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices throughout Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia to prosecute medical professionals and others involved in the illegal prescription and distribution of opioids. Over the past three years, ARPO has charged over 115 defendants, collectively responsible for issuing prescriptions for over 115 million controlled substance pills. To date, more than 60 ARPO defendants have been convicted. More information can be found at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.