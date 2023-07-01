Former Deputy U.S. Marshal Ian R. Diaz – Sentenced

Former Deputy U.S. Marshal Ian R. Diaz was Sentenced for Cyberstalking, Perjury, and Obstruction.

Glendora, CA (STL.News) A former deputy U.S. Marshal, Ian R. Diaz, was sentenced Friday to 10 years and one month in prison for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ian R. Diaz, 45, of Glendora, California, and his then-wife, an unindicted co-conspirator (CC-1), posed as a person with whom Diaz was formerly in a relationship (Jane Doe). In that guise, they sent themselves harassing and threatening electronic communications that contained apparent threats to harm CC-1; solicited and lured men found through Craigslist “personal” advertisements to engage in so-called “rape fantasies” in an attempt to stage a purported sexual assault on CC-1 orchestrated by Jane Doe; and staged one or more hoax sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults on CC-1. Diaz and CC-1 then reported this conduct to local law enforcement, falsely claiming that Jane Doe posed a genuine and severe threat to Diaz and CC-1. Their actions caused local law enforcement to arrest, charge, and detain Jane Doe in jail for nearly three months for conduct for which Diaz and CC-1 framed her.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Special Agent in Charge Harry A. Lidsky of the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) Cyber Investigations Office, and Special Agent in Charge Zachary Shroyer of the DOJ-OIG Los Angeles Field Office made the announcement.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice