Former Dayton agency director RoShawn Winburn sentenced to prison for accepted cash bribes

(STL.News) – The former director of Dayton’s Minority Business Assistance Center was sentenced via videoconference in U.S. District Court today to six months in prison and two years of supervised release for accepting a thing of value in connection with a local government.

According to court documents, RoShawn Winburn, 46, disclosed internal information regarding minority-owned, woman-owned and small disadvantaged business contracts to a local business owner who hoped to obtain contracts with the City of Dayton.

Between July 2015 and July 2016, Winburn accepted cash payments totaling more than $6,500 from the individual in exchange for internal City of Dayton documents with restricted public access.

Winburn met the individual at a downtown Dayton bar to provide information regarding contracts and receive cash.

Winburn pleaded guilty in February 2020.

Clayton Luckie, Brian Higgins, Steve Rauch, Joyce Cameron and James Cameron have also been charged in connection to this case. Luckie was sentenced in November 2019 to four months in prison for mail fraud. Williams was sentenced in January 2020 to 12 months in prison.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber announced the sentence imposed today by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose. Assistant United States Attorney Brent G. Tabacchi is representing the United States in this case.

