Former Dallas County, Alabama, Deputy Sheriff Indicted for Sexual Assault, Kidnapping and Lying to Investigators

A former deputy sheriff with the Dallas County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office was charged in an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Alabama for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman while he was on duty, and for misleading state investigators.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 30, 2020, Joshua Davidson, 32, while on duty as a Dallas County Deputy Sheriff, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in his custody. Davidson is also charged with making a misleading statement to investigators regarding his conduct related to the sexual assault and kidnapping. If convicted, Davidson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello for the Southern District of Alabama and Special Agent in Charge Paul W. Brown for the FBI Mobile Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Mobile Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Arrington for the Southern District of Alabama and Trial Attorneys Maura White and MarLa Duncan of the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.