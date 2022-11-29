Former Customs and Border Protection Agent Indicted for Federal Civil Rights Violation for Sexually Assaulting and Kidnapping a Minor

A former agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was charged in a superseding indictment, unsealed today, in the District of Arizona with three counts: a civil rights violation for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor victim, kidnapping a minor victim, and misleading state investigators.

According to the superseding indictment, on April 25, 2022, Aaron Mitchell, 27, was employed as a CBP agent. The alleged minor victim, referred to in the indictment as M.V., was 15-years-old when the defendant allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted them. Mitchell is also charged with making a misleading statement to investigators regarding his conduct related to the sexual assault and kidnapping.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a minimum of 20 years imprisonment, a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino for the District of Arizona, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division and Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Phoenix Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Sierra Vista resident agency investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carin Duryee for the District of Arizona and Trial Attorney MarLa Duncan of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.