Former Corrections Officer Tony J. Liesenfeld Sentenced To One Year And One Day For Wire Fraud

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tony J. Liesenfeld, age 50, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 8, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to a term of imprisonment of one year and one day for wire fraud.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Liesenfeld pleaded guilty and admitted that between June 11, 2001 and November 25, 2015, he embezzled over $77,000 from American Federation of Government Employees Local 148. At the time, Liesenfeld was a correctional officer at Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary and conducted his fraudulent scheme while serving as the union’s treasurer and then president. Liesenfeld allegedly used a union credit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals, and forged checks from a union account to the same ends.

Liesenfeld was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution and will serve two years of supervised release after his prison term.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Labor-Management Standards and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni.

