Former corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Buprenorphine.” Quinn admitted to delivering methamphetamine and buprenorphine, as well as other contraband, to inmates at the NCRJ from September 2020 to February 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.