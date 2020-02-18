Former Cleveland Man Rayshawn Patterson Sentenced to More than 7 Years in Prison for 2017 Robbery and Burglary Spree in Western PA and Ohio

(STL.News) – A former resident of Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced on charges of violating federal robbery and firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United Stated District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab sentenced Rayshawn Patterson, 21, to 87 months in prison on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Hobbs Act Robbery, Conspiracy to Steal Firearms from a Licensed Firearm Dealer, Theft from a Licensed Firearms Dealer, Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Interstate Transport of Stolen Firearms. Additionally, Rayshawn Patterson accepted responsibility for a separate robbery that occurred in Cleveland, Ohio. Patterson has been detained since his initial appearance in federal court.

According to information presented to the court, in December of 2017, Rayshawn and other conspirators from the Cleveland, Ohio area conspired to travel to rural areas of Western Pennsylvania to burglarize Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) and transport the stolen firearms back to Cleveland, Ohio. On December 22, 2017, Rayshawn traveled to Clarion County, Pennsylvania to attempt to locate and burglarize a gun store. However, he and his co-conspirators were unsuccessful in doing so. Prior to returning to Cleveland, Rayshawn and his co-conspirators observed a gas station with only one employee working late at night. The individuals then devised a plan to rob that gas station. Rayshawn participated in a robbery of the gas station in which the employee was threatened with violence, physically restrained and brought to another area of the store. The conspirators netted only approximately $300 dollars from the robbery before returning to Cleveland.

The next day on December 23, 2017, Rayshawn and co-conspirators returned to Western Pennsylvania and burglarized DSD Sports in Brookville, PA by smashing the front door and windows with a sledgehammer and other tools. Once inside the store, Rayshawn and co-conspirators stole approximately sixteen firearms including fourteen handguns and two assault rifles. The co-conspirators then transported the firearms back to Cleveland, Ohio. On December 29, 2017, Cleveland Police recovered two of the stolen handguns from DSD outside the home of Rayshawn and his co-conspirators. Later on January 10, 2017, agents from the Pittsburgh and Cleveland division of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed search warrants in Cleveland, Ohio at residences connected to Rayshawn and his co-conspirators. Agents recovered the suspected sledgehammer and other tools believed to be used in the burglary.

Co-defendant Reginald Patterson was convicted after a jury trial in October of 2019 and is pending sentencing. No sentencing date has been set by the Court.

Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy M. Lanni, Douglas Maloney and Brendan Conway are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Brookville Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Cleveland Police Department and the Cuyahoga Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation leading to the guilty plea in this case.

