Former Chicago Police Officer Charged With Federal Civil Rights Violation

A former Chicago Police Officer has been indicted on a federal civil rights charge for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing an individual while on duty.

James Sajdak, 64, of Chicago, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to an indictment unsealed today in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Sajdak is alleged to have kidnapped and sexually abused the victim in Chicago on March 5, 2019.

The charge in the indictment is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Sajdak pleaded not guilty today during his arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox. A status hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 before U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. for the Northern District of Illinois and Special Agent in Charge Ashley T. Johnson for the FBI Chicago Field Office made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Morgan for the Northern District of Illinois is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.