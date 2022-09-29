Former Chancellor Ken Clarke slams Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget as ‘mistake’

In scathing criticism, Lord Clarke accused the current Chancellor of having “rushed out” his fiscal statement last Friday which send the pound plunging and caused mayhem on financial markets.

He accused Mr Kwarteng of delivering “rather pointless tax cuts” and urged him to swiftly make a new statement to reassure the markets, warning him against “rushing into something else more stupid”.

Lord Clarke, 82, who served in Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet and was Chancellor under John Major, told Times Radio: “I’ve never known a budget to cause a financial crisis like this before.

“They rushed out the budget, building on all the hubris of the leadership election campaign and some of the rather wild things that had been said…through an overlong election campaign.

“They should have delayed their budget by a week or two, actually given it some thought, and not run up a very great deal of debt, all based on rather pointless tax cuts.”

The Bank of England was forced to intervene on Wednesday to stop a collapse in pension fund investments after the cost of public borrowing spiralled following the mini-Budget which included axing the top 45p rate of income tax.

Mr Kwarteng announced £45 billion overall of tax cuts, a £60 billion energy bills support package, and loaded Britain up with £72 billion more debt.

But his plan, which came without an update from the independent spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, sent sterling into a nosedive against the dollar.

Calling for a swift statement to explain how the growth plan would be funded, Lord Clarke said: “Ideally, that statement should come in the next two or three days. But we don’t want rushing into something else more stupid.

“Basically, we can’t have both the government and the Bank saying that they’re not able to do anything more till November, that would be very, very worrying.”

He added: “If the pound sinks any further, then they will have to perhaps retract some of the measures.

“They’ve got no money to spend now, which is a great pity.”

He also stressed: ““I still hope in two years’ time, they might look like a normal, competent, Conservative government because no Conservative government in my lifetime would ever have made a mistake of this kind. Fiscal discipline or good housekeeping, as Margaret always used to say, was one of the very strong cards that the government had because it was regarded as good at running the economy by the public.”

Mr Kwarteng’s deputy at the Treasury, Chris Philp, rejected suggestions that the Chancellor should resign and defended the Government’s growth plan.