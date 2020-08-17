Former Butler Resident Ricardo Glenn Played Role in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Ricardo Glenn was convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Glenn, age 28, formerly of Butler and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Robert J. Colville. Judge Colville scheduled sentencing to occur on December 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorneys Yvonne M. Saadi and Craig W. Haller are prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

The Pennsylvania State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force led the investigation leading to the conviction in this case.

